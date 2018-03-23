The Fence Post obituary: Gary Lee Moses

Gary Lee Moses, 73

Dec. 25, 1944 – Feb. 26, 2018

Keenesburg, Colo.

Gary Lee Moses, 73, of Keenesburg, died Feb. 26, 2018, at home, right where he wanted to be.

He was born Dec. 25, 1944, in North Platte, Neb. He always said being born on Christmas Day with the last name Moses was in his favor. Born to Howard and Maudie Bell (McGuire) Moses, his parents were soon divorced and he was raised by his dad at an early age. They lived in several places for his dad's work including an Odd Fellows Lodge. While at the Pearsen Coal Mine in Dacono, Colo., they stayed with the mule tender and cook but finally ended up in Derby, Colo. His dad married Evelyn Meyen on May 31, 1952, who he fondly called, and was, his mom. Evelyn worked at the hospital and was actually there years earlier when Gary was born. Gary attended Adams City High School where he pestered Beverly Hoffman to help him with his homework. They were married Nov. 3, 1963, and happily so for 44 years until she passed away on May 28, 2008.

Right after high school he served an apprenticeship at K & F Products as a machinist. This started a life-long career as a machinist at Irvin Industries and JH Semp & Sons. At Irvin he worked his way up to lead foreman and plant superintendent but really enjoyed working out among his co-workers. A good friend said he was the best lathe operator he had ever known. For a few years in between, he worked for Lauridson Farms.

Gary was a clever man with a strong sense of family, a friend with many since his early school days and quite a story teller. Baxter Black even used some of his antics in his Carhartt Cowboy story. He had a mustache that none of us will ever forget and would routinely get compliments from strangers. His quiet charisma and great sense of humor made him liked by all who knew him.

Gary is survived by two sons, Rocky Moses and Scott (Ginnah) Moses; grandkids, Taggyrt and Wyollah of Keenesburg; brother, Ed Meyen and wife Marie of Lawrence, Kan.; sister, Bonnie Marquette of McCook, Neb.; sisters-in-law, Jo Sailors of Cheyenne, Wyo., Edna Kalous of Brush, Colo., Dorothy Hoffman of Thornton, Colo.; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Alice) Hoffman of Parker, Colo., Leroy (Jeanette) of Longmont and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Bev; brothers, Dick Meyen, Bill, Donny and Vernon Sailors; brothers-in-law, Gordon Marquette, John Kalous, Herman, Raymond and Jim Hoffman, Harvey Miller and Ray Winder; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Winder, Rachel Hoffman, Leona Miller and Helen Reiber.

He was dyed-in-the-wool, old-fashioned and still cooked in a cast iron skillet, used a wood stove and wore suspenders. An "antique" in the true sense of the word, his staunch support of family and deep friendships are his legacy.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to American Legion-Ladies Auxilary, PO Box 4, Keenesburg, CO 80643.

Visitation was held March 4, 2018, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton, Colo. Funeral services were held March 5, 2018, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home. Interment followed at the Heart of Plains Cemetery in Roggen, Colo.