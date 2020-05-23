The Fence Post obituary: Gary Maynard Johnson

Gary Maynard Johnson, 66

July 10, 1953 – April 22, 2020

Aurora, Colo.

Gary Maynard Johnson, 66, passed away on April 22, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. He was born on July 10, 1953, in Longmont, Colo., to L. Maynard and Norma Ruth (Sauter) Johnson. He grew up just outside of Erie, Colo., graduating from Erie High School in 1971. During his school years, Gary was very musical, playing the piano, trumpet and composing his own music. Beginning early in life, he always had to figure out how things, such as televisions and radios, worked by taking them apart and putting them back together again. This fascination continued throughout his life, as he was always doing some repair or upgrade to his computer. While he had plans to study engineering at CU Boulder after high school, a tragic motorcycle accident changed the path of his life forever. After a long and intense period of recovery, Gary resided for many years in the heart of Denver where he had access to public transportation, shopping and activities that allowed him to live independently. His unique sense of humor is a strong trait that will long be remembered by all who knew him.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Maynard and Ruth. Gary is survived by two sisters, Donna Sauer (Jim) and Elaine Hepner (Fred); nieces, Anna Redmon (James), Sara Rector (Nathan); nephew, Scott Sauer (Danielle); and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Foothills Garden of Memory.