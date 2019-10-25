The Fence Post obituary: Gene “Butch” K. Nelson

Gene “Butch” K. Nelson, 66,

Sept. 15, 1953 – Oct. 16, 2019

Carpenter, Wyo.

Gene “Butch” K. Nelson, 66, of Carpenter, Wyo., passed away Oct. 16, 2019, at Davis Hospice Center.

He was born Sept. 15, 1953, in Raton, N.M., to Harry and Ruth Ann Nelson. He married Debra Smith on July 7, 1980, in Craig, Colo. He spent many years as an accomplished horseman, training race horses in New Mexico, Colorado, Texas and Kentucky. He retired from Croell Redimix in Pine Bluffs in January 2019. He was a member of Calvary Chapel in Cheyenne.

He is survived by his wife, Deb Nelson of Carpenter; daughter Kaycee (DJ) Tidyman of Carpenter; grandchildren Stesha and Shayden Tidyman; mother, Ruth Ann Kirby; mother-in-law, Ruth Smith: special aunt, Faye Rains; siblings, Shirley Green and Ben Nelson; brother-in-law, Chuck (Kathy) Smith; sister-in-law, Bev (David) Reyher; special cousin Linda (Mike) Metcalfe; many nieces and nephews including, Sara, Joel and Justin and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Nelson; father-in-law, Don Smith, grandparents, Charlie and Stella Craig and Viola Kirby; special uncle, Bill Rains; sister, Lea Horner; and special cousin, Lennard Rains.

Services were held at Calvary Chapel.

Those who wish may contribute to the Davis Hospice Center or Calvary Chapel of Cheyenne.

Services and cremation are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at http://www.schradercares.com.