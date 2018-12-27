The Fence Post obituary: Gene Lloyd Scott

Gene Lloyd Scott, 91

Aug. 18, 1927 – Dec. 14, 2018

Sterling, Colo.

Gene Lloyd Scott, 91, of Sterling passed away on Dec. 14, 2018, in Sterling. Gene was born on Aug. 18, 1927, in Springfield, Colo., to Ronald O. and Doris Selma (Gover) Scott. He graduated from Towner High School and while in high school, Gene was an outstanding athlete in baseball, basketball and track. He continued his love for sports playing shortstop on the Towner town team. He was self-employed as a farmer/rancher throughout his life and also worked at Woolsey Standard Station in Simla, Colo., for one year, Pueblo Ordinance Depot for six months, and Hamil Bros. in Atwood for one year. He also served in the National Guard for two years. On Dec. 23, 1948, in Raton, N.M., he married his high school sweetheart Hazel Lorraine Owen. They were together for 70 wonderful years. Throughout these years, Gene and Lorraine enjoyed many vacation trips with siblings, spouses and children.

Gene was a member of the Towner Lions Club, Iliff Men's Club, and the Masonic Lodge in Eads, Colo. He was also baptized and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for many years. He also enjoyed playing marbles, ping pong, horseshoes, square dancing, many different card games and was an avid horseman. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Gene is survived by his wife Lorraine; brother Dick (Sharon) Scott of Towner; daughters Cheryl (Ervin) Churchwell of Simla, Linda (Lowell) Hutt of Iliff, and Gloria (Evan) Jones of Pueblo; six grandchildren: Shawn (Patti) Churchwell, Angela Hutt, TJ (Talea) Churchwell, Chad (Tanya) Churchwell, Jeremy (Lindsey) Harmonson, and Kevin (Annie) Hutt; 12 great-grandchildren: Kyler, Ashlea, Kiera, Quentin, Alexa, Caleb, Bailey, Olivia, Jaidyn, Landon, Ashlyn and Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ronald and Doris Scott, and brother Kenneth Scott.

Memorial services were held on Dec. 21, 2018, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Sean Cole officiating. Inurnment will be at Towner Cemetery, Towner, Colo., at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Gene Scott Memorial Fund in care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.