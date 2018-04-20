The Fence Post obituary: Geneva Sattle

Geneva Sattler, 101

Oct. 15, 1916 – April 1, 2018

Longmont, Colo.

Geneva Sattler passed away April 1, 2018, in the company of her family. She was 101 years old.

Geneva Evans was born on October 15, 1916, in Jonesboro, Ark., to George and Belle Evans and relocated with her family to Baggs, Wyo., in 1921 where she grew up. Geneva was the oldest, and last surviving, of nine siblings. Geneva attended and graduated in 1935 from the local school.

In November 1939, Geneva married Martin Sattler and they were together until his death in 1968. Together after their wedding, they relocated to the Madison, Neb., area where they started farming. Geneva and Martin had two children, Carol and Martin Gregory. The Sattlers relocated to Newman Grove, Neb.; Laramie, Wyo.; and Salem, Ore., before ultimately landing in Grand Island, Neb. where Geneva remained until 1985. Geneva finally moved to Longmont in 1988 where she spent the remainder of her life

Geneva was an avid gardener, hard worker (painted her own house at age 85) and was very devoted to her family.

Geneva is survived by her two children, four grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Geneva's remains will return to Baggs, Wyo., where they will be buried next to her husband.

A private graveside service is to be planned for this summer. Contributions can be made to Beatrice Hover and sent to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry St., Longmont, CO. 80501. Visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.