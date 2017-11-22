The Fence Post obituary: George Albert Larson Jr.

George Albert Larson Jr., 84

March 2, 1933 – Nov. 2, 2017

Elk Mountain, Wyo.

Lifetime Elk Mountain resident and rancher, George Albert Larson, Jr., rode the best horse he ever owned over the highest ridge he ever climbed on Nov. 2, 2017, in Rawlins, Wyo., at the age of 84.

George was born in Hanna, Wyo., on March 2, 1933, to George Albert, Sr. and Lillian (Makinen) Larson. He was the fourth generation to ranch on Mill Creek and was still running cows at the time of his death. He was proud of leasing cows to several young people to help them get started in ranching.

George graduated from Elk Mountain High School in 1951 and felt honored to be a member of the first basketball team at the school. He had a lifelong love for the sport, but enjoyed watching his Cowboys on TV.

In July, 1953, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and fondly told the story of being on the train going to basic training when the Korean War ended. After basic and radar school, he was sent to Fairbanks, Alaska, as a radar operator. George and Hazel Lee McKee were married Oct. 21, 1954 in Elk Mountain and together they moved to Alaska to complete his military service.

Shortly after returning to Elk Mountain, they moved back to the ranch, while his parents moved to town to operate the Elk Mountain Bar and Hotel. George would also become a partner in the bar and hotel after the death of his father in 1965.

George and Hazel were the parents of five children who were all raised on what George termed "The Wind Farm."

He is survived by sons, Jeff (Shelly) of Thermopolis, Wyo., Brent "Mutt" (Cindy) of Elk Mountain and Scott (Mary Sue) of Minatare, Neb.; daughter, Jenni Eller of Glendo, Wyo.; son, Todd (Jenelle) of Rawlins; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hazel; grandson, Derek; and son-in-law, Jim Eller.

A Celebration of Life was held Nov. 19, 2017 at the Elk Mountain Elementary School.

Memorial donations may be made in George's name to Mended Little Hearts or the Elk Mountain Senior Center.

Tributes and condolences may be offered online at http://www.jacobycares.com.