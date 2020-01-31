The Fence Post obituary: George Arthur Lohr

George Arthur Lohr, 91

Sept. 13, 1928 – Jan. 10, 2020

Buckhead, Ga.

Mr. George Arthur Lohr, 91, of Buckhead, passed away Jan. 10, 2020. George was born on Sept. 13, 1928, in rural Lusk, Wyo., on a sheep ranch. He was one of eight children born to John Harlan and Ruby Hanson Lohr. He attended a one-room schoolhouse through the eighth grade. George left home at age 21, working first on a sheep ranch in the Colorado mountains.

He volunteered and served honorably in the United States Marine Corps from 1950 to 1953, rising to the rank of staff sergeant. He recently received a Quilt of Valor for his service. George got his pilot’s license and bought a Cessna 172 to check cattle on the ranch he was managing for J.F. Moyer. George was a master mechanic, owning and operating his own repair shop as well as working as the school bus mechanic for the local Arickaree School where his future wife, Laura Elaine Bell, was the new business teacher. The school board chairman introduced the two of them, and George courted Laura by once picking her up from school in his airplane.

He and Laura married on July 29, 1965, at Buckhead Baptist Church, and they enjoyed 54 happy years together. He and Laura began buying their own Colorado farmland, growing dryland wheat. In 1974, George and Laura and their two daughters moved to Buckhead, Ga., to purchase a farm from the estate of Laura’s father Turner L. Bell. They raised beef cattle and broiler chickens. George and Laura and often their girls continued to return to their Colorado farm every summer for 33 consecutive years. George and Laura are longtime members of Beacon Heights Baptist Church where George served as a deacon. George also served for several years on the board of the Morgan County Farm Bureau.

George had few hobbies because farming was his hobby. He truly loved being a farmer. George was preceded in death by an infant son Jason; his parents; his brothers Walt, John and Gene; and his sisters Mary, Grace and Ida. He is survived by his wife Laura; his daughters Pamela Lohr Hendrix of Watkinsville, Ga., and Elizabeth Lohr Thomason (Brent) of Cope, Colo.; his four grandchildren, Godfrey Hendrix (UGA), Wes Longshore (Colorado State University), Emma Longshore (University of Colorado at Boulder) and G.W. Hendrix (UGA); and a sister Edna Kazandjian of Yorba Linda, Calif. George was a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, and uncle as well as a true Wyoming cowboy. George lived a happy, full life and passed peacefully surrounded by family in the care of hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Beacon Heights Baptist Church.