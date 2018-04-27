The Fence Post obituary: George Franklin McCune

George Franklin McCune, 96

Sept. 5, 1921 – April 5, 2018

Elbert, Colo.,

George Franklin McCune passed peacefully to be with the Lord on April 5, 2018. George was born on a farm near Casey, Iowa, to Ray and Greta (Mount) McCune on Sept. 5, 1921.

George moved to the Falcon, Colo., area in 1925, eventually settling on the ranch near Eastonville, Colo., in 1936. George graduated from Eastonville High School in 1939.

George married Evelyn Lavelett, his wife of 61 years, on Feb. 15, 1948, in Palmer Lake, Colo. They raised three sons and a daughter while farming, ranching and operating a dairy near Elbert, Colo.

George is survived by Bill (Jill) McCune of Pueblo, Colo., Dan (Betty) McCune of Nemo, S.D., Ken (Lori) McCune of Driggs, Idaho, and MarySue (Jason) Liss of Elbert, Colo. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

George was a long-time 4-H leader, member of the Mountain Empire Dairymen's Association, served on the Falcon School Board and was active in the Eastonville Sunday School.

Funeral services were held April 14, 2018, at the Spring Valley Chapel and Cemetery at 13944 S. Spring Valley Road, Larkspur, CO 80118. In leiu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to InFaith, 145 John Robert Thomas Rd., Exton Pa. 19341.