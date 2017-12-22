The Fence Post obituary: George John Howard

George John Howard, 59

Nov. 26, 1958 – Nov. 26, 2017

Laramie, Wyo.

George John Howard, 59, peacefully entered the gates of heaven Nov. 26, 2017, surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Denver to parents, Roger and Janice Howard, George grew up in Arvada, Colo. As a young child, he loved cowboys and the western way of life and was actively involved in the National Little Britches Rodeo Association, Colorado High School Rodeo Association and the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

George attended Northeastern Junior College, where he met his future wife, Julie Waitley. George shoed horses to pay his way through college. He went on to earn his bachelor of science in agriculture education from Colorado State University.

George married Julie on July 17, 1982, and they moved to Dodge City, Kan., where he worked for Dodge City Community College teaching equine management and was the assistant rodeo coach.

Southwestern Oklahoma State University next hired George to be the assistant rodeo coach. George also earned his master's degree at SWOSU. George was at SWOSU for 13 years. It was during their time in Weatherford that George and Julie had two beautiful daughters Chyann and Brooke.

In 1997, George was hired by the University of Wyoming to be the rodeo coach. In his career, George coached seven national championship teams, 27 individual champions and numerous regional championships and national runners-up. In 35 years of coaching, he qualified a team for the College National Finals Rodeo each year.

George also served on the national board of directors for the NIRA for 10 years and was the Wyoming state 4-H horse extension agent.

George enjoyed team roping, hunting, fishing and woodwork. His ability to analyze and build intricate toys and furniture was a true talent. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

George was a man of integrity, wisdom, knowledge, patience, loyalty, responsibility, compassion and honesty. He was known for his manners and kindness toward others.

George is survived by his parents, Janice and Roger Howard; wife, Julie of 35 years; their daughters, Chyann (Troy) Brandemeuhl, Brooke (Brian) Bulgrin; grandchildren, Brynn, Levi and Braydee; sister, Jody (Kyle) Malone.

Services for George were held Dec. 2, 2017, at the Hansen Livestock Teaching Arena. Memorials can be made to the George Howard Memorial Scholarship Fund at Security First Bank in Laramie, Wyo., 608 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY 82070.