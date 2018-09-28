The Fence Post obituary: George Lee Jr.

George Lee Jr., 84

Aug. 4, 1933 – July 7, 2018

Perkins County, Neb.

George Lee Jr., lifetime Perkins County rancher and farmer, passed away on July 7, 2018, surrounded by his loving family, at Perkins County Community Hospital in Grant, Neb., at the age of 84 years and 11 months.

George was born to George and Margaret (Duggan) Lee on Aug. 4, 1933, the third of six children. He was raised on a farm and ranch southwest of Elsie, Neb. George attended rural school before graduating from Elsie High School in 1951. Following graduation, George was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served from 1952 until 1954.

George married Betty Louise Hampton on May 17, 1958, at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Ogallala, Neb. To this blessed union, four children were born, Kathy (Dennis) O'Dell of Evans, Colo., Carma (Duane) Weisbrook of Bushnell, Neb., George (Leslie) Lee III of rural Elsie, and Karen Newbrey of Tucson. These unions brought them eight grandchildren whom they loved to spoil, Tim (Lindsey) Weisbrook, Derek (Brandi) Huntley, Tyler (Katherine) Weisbrook, Dakota (Mike) Six, Tailor (Jack), McGraw, Ellie Lee and fiance John Marquardt, Tristan Newbrey, George Cordell Lee, six great-grandchildren, Jay, Anthony, and Nicole Weisbrook, Rylee Six, Shana Huntley, and Owen McGraw.

Faith was important to George. He was an active member of the Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Elsie. He helped start the Wallace Roping Club. He was honored with the Old Timer's Buckle in 2006. George enjoyed raising horses and cattle, and he had a keen eye for top quality in both. He was a sports fan, but he especially enjoyed watching his grandkids in their activities. George loved getting together with family and friends, farming and ranching with his brothers, and whether working or relaxing, he enjoyed life.

George is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 54 years, Betty; brothers, Jack and Bill Lee; sister, Regina Longcor; sisters-in-law, Patsy and Betty Earl Lee; brothers-in-law, Harold (Sonny) Hampton and Jim Longcor.

In addition to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, George is also survived by his brothers, Jim (Dorie) Lee, Vince Lee; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Hampton and Janet Lee; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

George will be long remembered for his love of the land and the livestock, his hearty laugh, his love of family, and friends. In George's own words, "I've had a great life!"

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church or the Wallace Roping Club in George's memory. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com.

Mass of Christian Burial was on July 13, 2018, at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Grant with Father Thomas Bush as Celebrant. Burial with military honors was in the Grant Fairview Cemetery.