The Fence Post obituary: George Legino

George Legino, 93

April 17, 1926 – June 23, 2019

Fort Collins, Colo.

George Legino was born on April 17, 1926, in Manly, Iowa, to Steve and Mary Legino. He passed away on June 23, 2019, at the age of 93.

The family moved to Omaha, Neb., where George spent his childhood growing up. At age 17, he enlisted in the United State Marine Corps and fought in World War II in the battles of Guam, the Marshall Islands, Guadalcanal and Okinawa. His unit was the First Armored Amphibian Battalion. He was discharged in 1945 and married Phyllis Burgess in 1947. The couple was married in the St. Nickolas Serbian Orthodox Church in Omaha, where George was a life-long member.

George and Phyllis moved to the Livermore area in Colorado in 1948. They were among those people who built the Livermore Community Hall. Residing mostly in the Fort Collins area, George was instrumental in forming the youth baseball program known as Little League. He coached the Lions and Red Sox for many years.

George and Phyllis became interested in Quarter Horses. They were leaders of the Hayburners 4H Club for many years and shifted their interest to raising and racing Quarter Horses. George was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association for 55 years and was active in racing in many Midwestern states.

George pursued the electrical trade and is a 65 year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 68, Denver. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sport activities.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Phyllis; a son, Andy (Sandee), Ault, Colo., and a daughter, Karen, Fort Collins. George will also be fondly remembered by his grandson, Zach Legino (Kylee), Milliken, Colo., his six granddaughters, Laura Nelson, Greeley, Colo.; Diane Nelson, Fort Collins; Julie Chapman (Matt), Evans, Colo.; Brittany Turnbull (Chris), Eaton, Colo.; Abby Hicks (Matt) Mead, Colo.; and Kelly Legino, Fort Collins; his seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on June 27, 2019, at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens Cemetery located at 8426 US 287, Fort Collins, Colo.

Memorial donations in memory of George may be sent to the St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church at 1331 S. 177 St., Omaha, NE, 68130, or to a charity of your choice.