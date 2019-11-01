The Fence Post obituary: George Raymond Autrey

George Raymond Autrey, 88

June 27, 1931 – Oct. 23, 2019

Boulder, Colo.

George Raymond Autrey passed away Oct. 23, 2019, at TRU Hospice Care Center.

He was born in Boulder, Colo., to John J. Autrey and Mary Wagner Adams Autrey on June 27, 1931. The grandson of pioneers on both sides, he was raised on the farm east of Boulder.

George graduated from Boulder High in 1949. He farmed on the family farm until he retired in 1992.

He married Catherine Burke. She died in 1973. He married Cynthia (Cindy) Carlson Rush in 1984.

He was a farmer on the family farm east of Boulder. After he retired, he enjoyed helping Steve Penner with the cattle and odd jobs around the farm.

George was a life member of the Elks Club, he enjoyed farm sales and traveling with Cindy especially on the Mississippi Queen River Boat.

He is survived by his wife Cindy and two daughters, Lana Autrey and Linda Hamilton and four grandchildren, as well as a step-daughter, Kyle Rush-Katz.

A memorial service was held Oct. 29, 2019, at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont, Colo. He will be interred in Green Mountain Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Longmont Humane Society or TRU Community Care Hospice. Visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.