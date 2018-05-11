The Fence Post obituary: George W. Beranek

George W. Beranek, 94

Aug. 7, 1923 – April 20, 2018

Kimball County, Neb.

George W. Beranek, 94, a lifetime resident of Kimball County, died Friday, April 20, 2018 at the Rooks County Health Center, Plainville, Kan.

Mr. Beranek was born August 7, 1923 at the family farmhouse south of Dix, Neb., the son of Otto and Helen (Vasicek) Beranek. He attended a county school district south of Dix and graduated from the Dix High School. On Sept. 28, 1946 he was united in marriage to Marie Frances Joska in Pine Bluffs, Wyo. They enjoyed going to polka dances, all community events, playing cards with friends and traveling to see many parts of the United States on vacations. They celebrated over 70 years of marriage. His wife Marie preceded him in death on Jan. 31, 2017.

George always enjoyed farm and ranch activities. His gift of gab enabled him to enjoy and be successful as an insurance agent, cattle feed distributor, and a cattle order buyer. After he reached retirement age his best days were those he could spend in a tractor or at a sale barn. He volunteered his services during the Kimball County Fair Livestock entry, was a supporter of the Kimball High School FFA Chapter, and an active member of the FFA Alumni. George was a member of the St Joseph's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 4867 where he served as Grand Knight and other duties.

Survivors include a son, James Beranek of Bushnell, Neb.; a daughter, Karen Sinclair of Plainville, Kan.; a sister, Mildred Griffith of Boise, Id.; four grandchildren, Natalie, Ann, Christine and Nolan; and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marie; a son-in-law, Mike Sinclair; two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Overman and Paul Griffith; and a grandson, Michael.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Monday, May 21, 2018 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 507 S. Howard Street, Kimball, Neb. Inurnment of George and Marie will follow in the Kimball Cemetery. A rosary service will be at 7:00 pm on Sunday at the Cantrell Funeral Home, 609 S. Walnut Street, Kimball, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association for care and research. Condolences may be left for the family at http://www.haysmemorial.com.