The Fence Post obituary: Gerald Dean Federer

Gerald Dean Federer, 77

July 28, 1940 – April 28, 2018

Cheyenne, Wyo.

Gerald Dean Federer, 77, of Cheyenne, died on April 28, 2018, at the Cheyenne Healthcare Center following hip surgery and a long battle with dementia.

He was born on July 28, 1940, to Helen Ames Federer and Clarence Federer.

He attended country school until junior high. He graduated from Cheyenne High School and the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in animal science, and a minor in range conservation.

He worked for 30 years for the United States Bureau of Land Management. He was the Wyoming State Range Specialist the last 18 years of his career. He was instrumental in the publication of the "State of the Public Range" for Wyoming, the design of the award, and the idea for a "Range Land Stewardship Award" and the first BLM employee to receive the award upon his retirement.

Jerry was proud of his children and their accomplishments. He loved his family and was a good father, husband and son.

The Federer Ranch was very important to him and part of his heritage from his grandparents, Theodore and Edna Federer, who homesteaded here and from his parents who carried on the tradition. He was proud of his Angus cows and wanted them to improve every year. He used conservation techniques to improve the range and control noxious weeds to improve the cattle, sheep and wildlife that inhabit the ranch. Jerry raised champion Southdown sheep in high school and Gina and Grady raised registered Corriedale sheep which are still being raised and shown nationwide by Gina and Bryan.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia Thomas Federer; two children, Grady Federer (Mark) and Gina Vining (Bryan); grandchildren, Megan Vining, Nicole Hamilton (James), Kayce Vining, Alex Federer and Isaac Federer; great-grandchildren, Cadee, Layla, Amara, Scarlet and Todd; sister, Cathy Wagner (Wendell); niece, Wendy; nephew, Randy; aunt, Kaye Dangerfield; and numerous cousins.

Life commemoration services were held May 4 at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel in Cheyenne.

Contributions may be made to the Wyoming Children's Society and to the Wyoming Wool Growers Association.

Friends may visit his webpage at wrcfuneral.com.