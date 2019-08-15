The Fence Post obituary: Gerald “Jerry” Firestien

Gerald “Jerry” Firestien, 81

July 10, 1938 – July 31, 2019

bracewell, Colo.

Gerald “Jerry” Firestien of Greeley, Colo., passed away July 31, 2019. He was born July 10, 1938, in Windsor, Colo., to Conrad and Mable Firestien of Bracewell, Colo. He went to Bracewell School until the eigth grade and then graduated from Windsor High School in 1956. He has lived in Bracewell all of his life and farmed there, “Mayor” of Bracewell.

Gerald married Dorothy Lott on Sept. 19, 1959. They have been married 59 years.

Gerald was president of the T-Bone Club, the Whitney Ditch Board, he was a Bracewell 4-H leader for many years, and a softball coach for Bracewell 4-H.

Gerald loved his IH tractors, he was a corn seed dealer for Old’s Gold Seed, and a 4-star seed dealer. He loved polka dancing and had many dances at the farm.

Gerald is survived by three sons, Wade (Penny) Firestien, Mark Firestien and friend Carlene Stroh, and Dean Firestien, three grandchildren, Wayne, Jacob and Jailynn, and three great-grandchildren, Brent, Justin and Emily.

Gerald is preceded in death by two great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life was held on August 5, 2019, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 3815 W 20th St, Greeley. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens 3400 W. 28th Street Greeley.