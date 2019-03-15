The Fence Post obituary: Gerald “Jerry” James Karg
March 15, 2019
Gerald "Jerry" James Karg, 84
Sept. 16, 1934 – Feb. 25, 2019
Sterling, Colo.
Gerald "Jerry" James Karg, 84, of Sterling, Colo., passed away Feb. 25, 2019. A memorial service was held March 8 at Lighthouse Baptist Church with Rev. James Karg officiating.
Jerry was born Sept. 16, 1934, in Atwood, Colo., to Conrad and Lydia (Schott) Karg. He attended school in Merino. Jerry was a farmer, rancher and cattle feeder in his earlier years and later became an entrepreneur. He enjoyed going to auctions and watching westerns.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Victor Karg and mother-in-law Ruby Beck.
Jerry is survived by his wife Carolyn Briggs; son Thad Mellot; brother Albert Karg; step-sons Chuck, Gary and Brandon Briggs and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Contributions may be made to the Jerry Karg Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
