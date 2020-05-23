The Fence Post obituary: Gerald “Jerry” Walke

Gerald “Jerry” Walke, 90

July 29, 1930 – April 18, 2020

Corning, Iowa

Gerald “Jerry” Walker, son of John Edward and Juanita Grace (Wheat) Walker, was born July 29, 1930, in LaCrosse, Kan. Jerry graduated from McCracken High School, McCracken, Kan., with the Class of 1948, and he attended two years at Kansas State University. Jerry served his country during the Korean War by entering the United States Air Force on Jan. 8, 1951. He worked as a hydraulics instructor and was honorably discharged Nov. 9, 1954.

He was united in marriage to Phyllis Rein and they had three children; Cindy, Katie, and Kelly. They later divorced. He worked 10 years as a Farmers Coop Manager in McCracken. He then began a long career with New Idea Farm Equipment and was a territory manager for many years. His work for New Idea moved him to many places across the Midwest. Because of his travels he made friends coast to coast and stayed in contact with them all.

Jerry married Edna Keefe on Nov. 7, 1975, in Corning, Iowa, and he gained three stepchildren: David, Patti, and Peggy. Jerry always stayed active and was most recently selling Frontier Composting Machines.

Jerry had many interests and was always busy with them. He accomplished one of his lifelong dreams when he became a licensed pilot and spent many enjoyable hours in the air. Jerry and Edna attended many Bluegrass Festivals. His love for this music led him to learn to play the guitar at age 70 and eventually singing at the jams. He loved “jamming” at the Chicken Inn. Jerry and Edna loved traveling and Jerry was always happy when he was behind the wheel of a vehicle. They wintered at the Magnolia Park in Donna, Texas, for over 20 years. There they would golf, their love of dancing led them to many dances and Jerry would do more “jamming” at local venues. Jerry was a true gentleman. Jerry was a lifetime member of the Methodist church, McCracken. For all his interests, family was most important to Jerry. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Edna Walker, Corning, Iowa; daughters: Cindy (Paul) Cannatella, Houston, Texas; Katie (Marvin) Wills, Gatesville, Texas; son, Kelly (Alannah) Walker, Magnolia, Texas; stepson, David (Linda) Keefe, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; stepdaughter, Patti (Clif) Morrison, Scott City, Kan.; stepson-in-law, Mick (Esther) Templeton, Corning, Iowa; six grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; sisters: Pat Derr, McCracken; Juanita Caviness, Prattville, Ala.; brother-in-law, Larry (Donna) Clark, Shawnee, Kan.; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and very special friend, Dick Blazek, who was like a brother to Jerry.

Preceding Jerry in death were his parents; infant brother; sister, Karen Clark; stepdaughter, Peggy Templeton; brothers-in-law: Bob Derr and Ed Caviness, first wife, Phyllis Higgins.