The Fence Post obituary: Gerald Morse

Gerald Morse, 82

May 24, 1936 – Sept. 2, 2018

Corona, Calif.

Jerry was born in Collbran, Colo., to Glenn and Evelyn Morse. He was raised in Molina, Colo. He Attended Plateau Valley Schools, graduating In 1955.

He loved working at the home ranch. He had two brothers, Gordon of San Diego and Bill Morse of Molina. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1956 and retired as Chief Petty Officer in 1977, serving 21 years.

Over those years he traveled to many countries and was stationed on the Yorktown carrier, and a few destroyers, his last port of call being Seal Beach, Calif., where he decided to stay with plans to eventually return to Colorado.

He was offered a position with Dyncorp Corp. and began a 23 year career as a weapons analyst, finally retired in 2000. He resided in Corona, Calif., with his wife Patti. He loved fishing and hunting and would travel with his family to Colorado twice a year.

He leaves behind his wife, Patti of 36 years of Corona; adult children, Steve Gossett (Jill) of Fremont, Neb., Brian Gossett (Laurie) of Menifee, Calif., and Leslie Jones (Jeff) of Corona; as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.