The Fence Post obituary: Gilbert Carl Otter

Gilbert Carl Otter, 79

April 25, 2019 – March 31, 1940

Norton, Kan.

Gilbert Carl Otter, 79, went home to the Lord on April 25, 2019, after a journey with cancer. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his journey and ultimately gave him peace.

Gil was born to the late Albert and Sophia (Bruggeman) Otter on the family farm near the river in New Almelo, Kan., March 31, 1940. He grew in his strong Catholic faith, attending St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in New Almelo, St Francis Seminary in Victoria, Kan., graduating in 1959 from Leoville.

Most know how ornery Gil was and the numerous journeys he had taken. All started with a memory from his mother when he was 2 years old. He had been left at home with his dad, who was ill, while the rest of the family went to church. On their way home she sees Albert, who should have been in bed, walking Gil home after finding him dangling his feet in the river. From a young boy running home cross country instead of taking the bus to a young teen in overalls tending his sheep to attending the seminary school, barber school and being drafted to the Army.

Gil worked for several farmers before attending Barber School in Wichita, Kan. Upon completion of the program he moved to Ulysses, Kan., to work as a barber under the tutelage of Tafe Schauer before being drafted and serving 18 months in the United States Army. He was a Theodolite operator for a missile launching site in Germany and on the Isle of Benbecula in the Hebrides.

Upon returning from the Army, Gil returned to Ulysses where he met and married Carol Hamilton on Oct. 2, 1965. Born to their union are eight children.

Gil will be greatly missed from the Norton community as he was actively involved in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic church, a 60 year member of the Knights of Columbus and a fourth degree member for 50 years, a member of the Norton Lions Club, Post 63 Norton American Legion, Norton Chamber of Commerce, Ministerial Alliance and 4-H leader. Gil knew no stranger and would spend the same amount of time on a full head of hair as he would a bald man.

A man of many hobbies and talents, Gil was a gardener, mechanic, woodworker, cook, grower of flowers and hot peppers, fixer of most everything, prankster, giver, guide, veteran, teacher of religion and hair. He was a good man and a good example, always a man of integrity and wit.

Sons: Jeffory (Theola) Otter, Norton Stephen (Penny) Otter, Norton, Timothy (Rakel) Otter, Highlands Ranch, Colo., Luke Otter, Lawrence, Kan.

Daughters: Heidi (James) Briery, Eudora, Kan.,, Rebecca (Logan) Campbell, Dighton, Kan., Mary (Tim) Schulze, Norton, Kate (Clint) Knedlik, Salina, Kan.

Brothers: Conrad (Charlotte) Otter, McPherson Kan., Francis (Phyllis) Otter, Hays, Kan., Alfred (Betty) Otter, New Almelo, Kan., Harold Otter, Flagstaff, Ariz.

Sisters: Mary Schamberger, Hoxie Kan., Janice (Steve) Richards, Sandia Park, N.M., sister-in-law, Julia Otter, Hays Kan.

Other: 25 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral was held on May 1, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and a memorial was held on April 20, 2019, at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish Hall. Interment was at the Norton Cemetery.