The Fence Post obituary: Gilbert Dean Swanson

Gilbert Dean Swanson, 80

Nov. 6, 1939 – May 22, 2020

Wheat Ridge, Colo.

Dean Swanson 80, of Wheat Ridge, Colo., died due to complications from dementia on May 22, 2020, in Lakewood, Colo.

He was born Nov. 6, 1939, in Greeley, Colo., to Gilbert and Mildred (Page) Swanson. He lived on the family farm near Galeton, Colo., for 21 years.

Mr. Swanson married Linda J. Swanson on Feb. 3, 1968, in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Dean graduated from Galeton High School in 1957. He attended Colorado State University and graduated in 1961 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He also was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army after four years of Reserve Officer Training. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha social fraternity and several honorary fraternities at CSU. After graduation he worked for Shell Oil Company and served two years in the Army in Germany.

Dean then worked for Coors Brewing Company for 27 years in Golden, Colo. He served in several management positions including director of brewing and fermenting. Dean also earned a masters degree in business administration, He retired from Coors in 1993 and then spent nine years as owner and president of Wind River Gear. Dean spent time as a fly fishing guide for several years. His hobbies included fly fishing, hiking, hunting and stock market investing. Dean was also active in Trout Unlimited for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Swanson of Wheat Ridge; a son Bradley Swanson and wife Amy of Golden, Colo.; a son, Erik of San Francisco, Calif., and daughter, Lynette Morris and Jeff Morris of Arvada, Colo.; grandson, Andrew Swanson; granddaughter, Elizabeth Swanson; grandson, Trevyn Morris and grandson, Kyan Morris. Also survived by a brother, Gary Swanson of San Francisco and sister Janice Brug of Lake George, Colo. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and one sister-in-law, Judy Moreland of Bartlesville, Okla., and one brother-in-law, John Frederick of Porum, Okla. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dignity Hospice.