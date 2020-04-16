The Fence Post obituary: Gladys Marilin “Gigi” Givan
Gladys Marilin “Gigi” Givan, 66
Sept. 17, 1954 – March 29, 2020
Canon City, Colo.
Gladys Marilin “Gigi” Givan passed away March 29, 2020, at the Englewood Post Acute Rehab Center and Hospice due to cancer. Gigi was born Sept. 17, 1954, in La Junta, Colo., to John M. and Liane M. Givan. She attended Catholic schools and graduated in the top 10 of her class from La Junta High School. Gigi enjoyed competing in 4–H home economics projects and was an annual competitor in the kids rodeo. She graduated from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, with a degree in home economics and then taught at La Junta High School. Later she received her master’s degree in counseling and worked at a variety of schools in eastern Colorado through BOCES as well as in La Junta and Cheraw. Gigi had a change of career after attaining her CNA certificate and she worked for several individuals as a home health care provider. She enjoyed traveling and spent considerable time visiting and locating distant relatives through her genealogical research. She enjoyed putting on big dinners for brandings held at the ranch in Arlington and for large family gatherings. In her later years, Gigi lived in Limon working as a home health care provider for more than 13 years before moving to Canon City over four years ago. She regularly attended St. Michael’s in Canon City and enjoyed the various church activities. She is survived by her siblings: John D. Givan, Thomas “Joe” Givan, Frank Givan, and Mary “Betty” Rae, and companion Ed Vermillion. A Mass of Resurrection and interment of her ashes will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Fence Post’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.