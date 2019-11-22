The Fence Post obituary: Glen E. Fiscus

Glen E. Fiscus, 96

Jan. 6, 1923 – Nov. 7, 2019

New Raymer, Colo.

Glen E. Fiscus, 96, longtime New Raymer, Colo., area resident, passed away Nov. 7, 2019, at the Life Care Center in Greeley, Colo. He was born Jan. 6, 1923, in New Raymer to Clarence and Margaret Fiscus.

On June 28, 1947, Glen married Lois Alvard in St. Francis, Kan. Together they raised their family and worked multiple jobs around agriculture in Longmont and the New Raymer community. Later on Glen and Lois moved to Eaton, Colo., where Glen managed the Wagon Wheel Café.

Retirement followed and many happy years were spent in New Raymer before returning to Benjamin Square in Eaton to be closer to family. Glen’s favorite time was spent with his family.

Survivors include his three daughters, Sandra (Joe) Patti of Cheyenne, Wyo., Connie (Leland) Shapley and Rita (Virgil) Breazeale all of Eaton, and one son, Lonnie (Marjorie) Fiscus of Carpenter, Wyo.; one brother Jack (Shirley) Fiscus; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Lois; one sister, Edna; two brothers, Dean and Dale; and his parents.

Funeral services were held on Nov. 13, 2019, at the New Raymer Community Church. Interment followed in the New Raymer Cemetery. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Friends of Raymer c/o the Heer Mortuary.