The Fence Post obituary: Glen E. Walker

Glen E. Walker, 89

April 3, 1928 – Nov. 19, 2017

Kimball, Neb.

Glen E. Walker, 89, of Kimball died at his home in Kimball on Nov. 19, 2017. Glen Eldon Walker was born April 1, 1928, the son of Bert and Alice (Amsberry) Walker. The family moved to Thedford, Neb., where he began his schooling. They later moved to Seneca, Neb., where he graduated in 1948.

He was drafted in 1951 and was starioned at Fort Campbell, Ky., where he was shipped out to the Korean War. He was honorably discharged from Camp Carson, Colo., in 1953. Glen returned to his family in Seneca. He was married to Marlene Kuhlman in 1954 in Kimball and to this union, Theresa and Wade were born. Glen went to work for Kimball Co-op Oil where he drove their gas truck for 18 years. He then went to work for the city of Kimball as their street superintendent until his retirement in 1992. He never fully retired, and he worked as a schooling crossing guard for 15 years and also part-time at Z & S Oil Field Construction in their office.

He was a charter member of the Keep Kimball Beautiful Program and also the VFW and American Legion. He was a volunteer for the Kimball Senior Opportunity Center delivering Meals on Wheels.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene Walker of Kimball; daughter, Theresa (Paul) Vigil of Albuquerque, N.M.; son, Wade (Karen) Walker of Kimball; grandchildren, Timothy (Angie) Hickox of Albuquerque, Robin (Patrick) Sanchez of Austin, Texas; Kameron Walker of Kimball; Hannah Walker of Omaha, Neb., and Jacob Walker of Kimball; foster grandchildren, Rocky Weaver, Kevin Weaver and Steven Savage of Dix, Neb.; 11 great-grandchildren; his borther, Gordon (Earldeen) Walker of Kimball, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Zetta and Velma; aunts and uncles; and foster daughter, Sherrie Savage.

Funeral services were held on Nov. 25 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Steven Pettit officiating. Burial will be in the Kimball cemetery.