The Fence Post obituary: Grover M. “Casey” Cameron

Grover M. “Casey” Cameron

Major, USAF (Ret.)

Sept. 29, 1925 – July 18, 2019

Hemet, Calif.

Grover Morris Cameron, known as Casey, was born on Sept. 29, 1925, in Alliance Neb. He passed away on July 18, 2019, in Hemet, Calif.

Casey lived in the Bingham, Neb., area until age 10, at which time he moved with his parents Grover E. Cameron and Margaret Welch Cameron to the family ranch in Jay Em, Wyo. Casey attended schools in Bingham, Jay Em, and Red Cloud and graduated from Torrington High School in Wyoming. After high school he enlisted in the Air Corps and graduated as a pilot in 1945. He served as an instructor until being placed on inactive reserve at the end of World War II. He then attended college at the University of Nebraska and graduated with a bachelor of science in business in 1949, followed by a masters of economics obtained at the University of Wyoming in 1951. After college Casey was immediately recalled for the Korean conflict and first served as transportation officer at Lowry Field in Denver. Casey was then transferred to the 6147 Tactical Control Group, (known as the Mosquitos), in Korea where he flew 100 combat missions and as Airborne Forward Air Controller in a LT-6G aircraft. Later he served a tour as a combat cargo pilot out of Japan in a C-46 aircraft. In 1953, Casey was placed on inactive reserve status until reaching retirement with 20 years of service. During his military service he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the World War II Victory Medal, the Korean Defense and UN Korean medals as well as the U.S. and Korean Presidential Unit Citations. In 1953, Casey went to work for Continental Airlines and remained with them for 32 years flying all aircraft from a DC-3 to a DC-10. During his airline career Casey served as a council chairman on the National Professional Standards Committee for the Airline Pilots Association. He was a founding member and past president of the Colorado Aviation Historical Society. One of the most visible achievements of this association to the Colorado Aviation Historical Society was getting a Curtiss JN-D4 “Jenny” purchased, restored and displayed at Stapleton International Airport (now closed). This display now continues in the United Airlines Concourse B at Denver International Airport for all to admire.

In 1956, he married Helen Beranek from the Mt. Tabor, Wis., community. They resided in Aurora, Colo., and Arvada, Colo. Casey and Helen had three boys together, Greg, James and Alan. Helen passed away in 1971. In 1976, Casey married Norma Foster from Fort Worth, Texas, adding two daughters, Sheri Ann and Caribe, and one son, Norman, to the family. In 1977, they moved to Hemet, Calif., where Casey had received his Primary Flight Training during World War II. After retiring Casey devoted his time and energy to volunteer work. He served as an assistant Boy Scout leader during the time his boys were active. He was a board member of the Hemet/San Jacinto Tennis Association and served as the tournament chairman for several years.

He was the associate librarian and researcher for the March Field Air Museum for many years, and also worked with the AARP Tax Aide program for over 25 years. Casey served as an instructor and chairman of the Training Committee for Southern California for eight years and on the National Training Committee for two years.

In his personal time Casey enjoyed playing tennis, hiking in the mountains, researching aviation history, gathering family history, and travelling (especially to Ireland and Scotland, the home of his ancestors). Casey also liked to fish and enjoyed participating in the Old Olympics where he won many medals in field, track and tennis. He enjoyed writing articles for The Fence Post, the Retired Pilots Magazine, and poems for his friends and family. Casey’s most treasured time was with his family and friends, and he looked forward to holidays and special get-togethers.

Casey leaves behind his wife, Norma, and his six children and their spouses including Sheri Ann (Ralph), Greg (Nancy), Caribe (Ed), James, Alan (Mindy), and Norman (Stephanye). He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and their spouses including Lindsay, Carly (Eric), Patrick, Jeremiah (Christy), Cameron (Mandy), James Michael, Elizabeth, Jake, Katharine, and Clarice, and eight great-grandchildren including Conall, Addyson, Hailey, Elijah, Micah, Casey, Isaiah and Harper.