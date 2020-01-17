The Fence Post obituary: Guido Facchinello

Guido Facchinello, 89

Feb. 21, 1930 – Jan. 7, 2020

Sterling, Colo.

Guido Facchinello, 89, of Sterling, Colo., passed away Jan. 7, 2020 at Devonshire Acres.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Jan. 13, 2020, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with The Very Reverend Michael Bodzioch as celebrant. Burial was held at Riverside Cemetery.

Guido was born Feb. 21, 1930, in Padroni, Colo., to Attilio and Linda (Mansuetti) Facchinello. He graduated from Iliff High School in 1948. He served in the U.S Army and was honorably discharged in 1960. Guido married Margaret Bianco on Feb. 5, 1955, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Sterling. Guido was a lifelong farmer and rancher. He was a longtime member of the BPOE Lodge #1336, Jake Uhrig VFW Post 3541, Young Farmers and was a 4-H leader for the Iliff Hardy Workers.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Sharon Huit and sister Betty Beer.

Guido is survived by his loving wife Margaret; children Karen Stanley and husband Steve and Robert Facchinello and wife Ruby all of Sterling; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and sisters Irene Schneider and Gloria Kaiser and husband Adrian.

Contributions may be made to the Guido Facchinello Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751. The fund will be donated to a charity.