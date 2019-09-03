The Fence Post obituary: Harold Cherry

Harold Cherry, 88

Sept. 23, 1930 – Aug. 26, 2019

Grand Junction, Colo.

Harold Cherry, 88, passed away Aug. 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by loving family.

Harold was born Sept. 23, 1930, to Jim and Geneva Cherry in De Kalb, Texas, the oldest of five siblings. He graduated high school in McAlester, Okla., and received a degree in civil engineering from Denver University. He was a Marine in the Korean War.

On Nov. 25, 1950, Harold and Irene Owen married at Hardy, Neb. They had two children, Curtis Cherry and Susan Cherry.

Harold was with the Kiewit Construction Company for 25 years as general manager. He was president of the Colorado Contractors Association in 1971 and received Honorary Membership for his many years of outstanding service.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene; son Curtis of Meeker, Colo.; four grandchildren, Tyler and Eric Cherry, Lindsay Cherry-Olivas and Josh Garcia; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Susan, and his brother and sisters.

Harold and Irene enjoyed winters in San Carlos, Mexico, for the past 30 years. Harold enjoyed golfing with his friends. He loved the hunting and fishing trips with his son, Curtis Cherry. His friends and family will miss his stories told with enthusiasm and a chuckle. Harold never met a stranger and all were welcomed into his and Irene’s home.

Services are pending at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090 North 12th St., Unit B, Grand Junction, CO 81506.