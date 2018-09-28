The Fence Post obituary: Harold D. Hosmer

Harold D. Hosmer, 73

Nov. 22, 1944 – Sept. 13, 2018

Hudson, Colo.

Harold D. (Butch) Hosmer died peacefully at his home Sept. 13, 2018, of complications from Parkinson's disease. He was 73. He was born Nov. 22, 1944, to Harold W. Hosmer and Leone Bowles Hosmer. He lived his entire life on his farm near Hudson.

Butch was an avid horseman from an early age. Butch purchased his farm south of Hudson in 1963 shortly after he turned 18. He attended Colorado State University for two years after high school. After he and Barbara (Bruckner) married in 1966, they began concentrating on halter and performance horses as well as starting a family.

His two sons, Jason and Jamie, were the light of his life. Many memorable hours were spent on the quarter-sized basketball court that Butch built for the boys. After the boys grew up, his fondness of children was apparent again with Jamie and Rebecca's kids, Audrey and Clark. Being a grandpa meant the world to him.

Butch and Barbara's success in the quarter horse world was well noted throughout the 1960s, 70s and early 80s. During this time Butch became known for having a keen eye for a horse. He was a well-respected judge for all three of the major breed registries: Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas, as well as for the National Cutting Horse Association.

Many people remember Butch through the Horse Creek Sale Company. Butch and his partners Ron Berndt and Bobby Goodwin held several sales a year for 20 years starting in the 1990s at Adams County Fairgrounds in Brighton, Colo.

In time, Butch's love of cowhorses pulled him back into the cutting arena. He and his second wife Leslie (Long) traveled the western United States successfully showing cutting horses for several years.

It was during that time his enjoyment of bits, spurs, and all things western turned into the great passion of his life. He always looked forward to traveling the United States in search of the next great find. A fixture at sales and the bit and spur shows, he gained considerable knowledge which he was always willing to share with newcomers to the field.

Butch is survived by his wife, Leslie; his son, Dr. Jamie (Dr. Rebecca) Hosmer; grandchildren, Audrey and Clark Hosmer; sister, La Donna Stuckert; nephew, Craig Black and Craig's daughter, Chyanna Black and Chyanna's mother, Lisa Corzine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Leone Hosmer; his former wife, Barbara Hosmer; and his son, Jason Hosmer.

A Celebration of Life was held Sept. 29 at the Tabor Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave, Brighton.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you consider a donation to your favorite charity.