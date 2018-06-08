The Fence Post obituary; Harold Davis Einarsen

Harold Davis Einarsen, 90

Sept. 12, 1927 – May 23, 2018

Fort Collins, Colo.

Harold Davis Einarsen, age 90, went to be with Jesus Christ on May 23, 2018. He was born in Denver. While growing up, his family operated a truck farm in Wheatridge, Colo. Harold served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, he was stationed in Tacoma, Wash., putting aircraft carriers into "mothballs" for storage for the future.

In 1949 he received a bachelor of science degree in animal husbandry from Colorado A&M College, now CSU. He married his college sweetheart, Shirley Phillips, and to this union they had four children. Harold's first job after college was with Mesa College in Grand Junction, Colo., teaching G.I. students. He then was a county Extension and 4-H agent. They lived in Hobbs, N.M., where Harold sold oil field drilling products. In the mid-50s, Harold and Shirley moved back to Fort Collins, Colo., to raise their family. He was the general manager of American Fertilizer and Chemical Company, and had the opportunity to farm the farmstead, which is now preserved as the historic Jessup Farm. Harold, Shirley and their family did crop farming in the Fort Collins and Timnath area for 16 years, which was Harold's dream. Harold was active in many farming, 4-H and ranching organizations.

He retired from farming and owned his own real estate brokerage. He was also a very active member of the Fort Collins Lions Club. He was a dedicated Christian and loved the Lord Jesus Christ. He was very active in the First Baptist Church since 1956, serving on many boards and committees. His beloved Shirley preceeded him in death in 1998, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He is survived by children, spouses and families, David (Deborah) Einarsen of Fort Collins, Diane (Richard) Fournier of Centennial, Colo., Daniel (Susan) Einarsen of Centennial and Dawn (Ralph) Brent of Genoa, Colo.; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grand children; brother, Robert Einarsen of Lakewood, Colo.; two sisters-in-law, Mildred Einarsen of Lakewood and Marian Phillips of Fort Collins.

Preceeding him in death are his wife, Shirley,; parents, Albert and Pauline Einarsen; brother, Charles Einarsen; sister-in-law, Nancy Einarsen; and great-grandson, William Carl Brent.