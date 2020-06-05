The Fence Post obituary: Harold F. Sidwell

Harold F. Sidwell, 81

May 14, 1939 – May 16, 2020

Cheyenne, Wyo.

Harold F. Sidwell, 81, of Cheyenne, Wyo., passed away May 16, 2020, at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Harold was born May 14, 1939, in Fort Collins, Colo., son of the late Frederick and Georgia (Townley) Sidwell.

Harold loved farming and ranching and was actively involved in numerous organizations including serving as president of Belvore Grazing Association, and member of Oklahoma Hereford Association, Wyoming Hereford Association, Colorado Hereford Association, American Hereford Association, National Western Stock Show Club, Weld RE-9 School Board, Nunn Presbyterian Church, and served as a deacon for the First Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. He was inducted into the American Hereford Association Hall of Fame in 2011. 2008 marked 100 years in the Hereford breed for Sidwell Herefords, something Harold was extremely proud of for having stayed true to the breed of cattle he grew up loving. Harold exhibited many champion Herefords on a local, state, and national level. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and his three passions: God, family, and Horned Hereford cattle.

Harold is survived by his loving wife, Marlene Sidwell of 61 years, sons, Warren (Jolene) Sidwell and Bryan (Linda) Sidwell; daughter, Cheryl Sidwell; brother, Richard (Becky) Sidwell, grandson, Matthew (Laurie); granddaughters, Valerie Langston, Shaylea (Sheldon) Chadwick, and Brooke Hinojosa-Sidwell; and three great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son Harold “Todd” Sidwell; and brother, Walter Sidwell.

A graveside service was conducted on May 20, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Nunn, Colo. A celebration of life will be held later this summer with a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nunn Fire Department.

Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at http://www.shradercares.com.