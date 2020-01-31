The Fence Post obituary: Harold Lee Carlson

Harold Lee Carlson, 91

March 17, 1928 – Jan. 21, 2020

Stoneham, Colo.

Harold Lee Carlson, 91, of Stoneham, Colo., passed away Jan. 21, 2020, in Sterling. Funeral services were held on Feb. 1, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sterling with Pastor Jim Nash officiating. A graveside service was held immediately following at Prairie View Cemetery in Stoneham led by Pastor Paul Speicher.

Harold was born March 17, 1928, to Fred E. and Christina Lee Carlson in Portal, N.D. He moved to Colorado in 1943 and graduated from Stoneham High School in 1946. He joined the U.S. Army in November 1950 and was stationed in France with the 83rd Engineer Construction Battalion. After returning home he continued farming. On Sept. 2, 1956, Harold married Mary Ann Meininger. They were married for 52 years where they lived on the farm and raised their family.

Harold thoroughly enjoyed the farm life raising dryland wheat and cattle. Farming was Harold’s passion. In his later years, Harold enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, attending ballgames and county fairs. He also enjoyed being with community friends and serving on the Stoneham Historical Society. He was an active member of the Northeast Weld Drylanders and enjoyed volunteering at the New Raymer Fair every summer for many years. Harold and Mary Ann were honorary FFA New Raymer Chapter members and Colorado Association members. In 2013, they received the “Pride in Association Award” for their support, dedication and loyalty to Northeastern Junior College.

Harold and Mary Ann enjoyed taking their young family to 4-H horse shows and fairs. Another favorite summer activity included taking many trips to Lake McConaughy in Nebraska with Stoneham friends and family. They attended the Lutheran Church in Stoneham for many years. Harold served eight years on the Prairie school board and was part of the New Raymer/Stoneham/Buckingham consolidation. He enjoyed driving the activity bus to numerous state and national FFA Conventions and sporting events.

Harold is survived by his children, Ken and wife Jodi of Keenesburg, Bryce and wife Kendra of Atwood, Glenn and wife Stephanie of Stoneham and Carl and wife Lynell of Vernal, Utah; 12 grandchildren, Erika Mertens (Cole), Amy (fiancé Tieler), Kelli and Mary Kate Carlson, McKenzi Stone (Brett), Drew Murphy (Dirk), Cooper and Beau Carlson, Kamber Halde (Patrick) and Clay Carlson, Logan and Caleb Carlson; and seven great-grandchildren; Carlee, Paxton, Kenlee, Cash, Kennisyn, Whitley and Porter. Numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann; daughter-in-law, Julie Lebsack Carlson; 10 siblings and several nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harold Carlson Memorial in support of the Northeast Weld County Fair and the Stoneham Historical Society, P.O. Box 83, Stoneham, CO 80754.