The Fence Post obituary: Harold M. Peterson

Harold M. Peterson, 93

April 6, 1926 – Dec, 24, 2019

Paxton, Neb.

Harold M. Peterson, 93, of Paxton, Neb., died Dec, 24, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center. He was born April 6, 1926, in North Platte to Carl and Hildur Peterson.

He attended school in Paxton and graduated from Elm Creek High School in 1944. Harold then moved back with his family to Paxton in 1945 and worked as a mechanic. He met Rosalie Walker and they were married March 25, 1949. They leased a small farm south of Paxton and continued to farm, buying his own land and farming and ranching with his son Randy until he was in his late 80s.

Harold was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Paxton. He enjoyed his farming business and his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, Randy (Jennifer) Peterson of Paxton; grandchildren, Nicole (Tim) Domeier of Columbia, Mo., Andrea (Jason) Steffes of Elkhorn, Neb., Danielle (Adam) Parrish of Waverly, Neb.; great-grandchildren, Bella, Amelia, Oliver, Allison, Morgan, Erica, Natalie, Ellie, Hannah.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Rosalie; siblings Ann (George) Star, Ray (Judy) Peterson; brothers-in-law, John (Iris) Walker, Chauncey Walker, and Dennis Walker; nephew, Mike Star; niece Judy Wagner.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Paxton. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.adamsandswanson.com.

Services were held on Dec. 30, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Paxton with Pastor J.A. Welsh officiating. Inurnment followed at Paxton Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home was in in charge of arrangements.