The Fence Post obituary: Harold Roy Kraft

Harold Roy Kraft, 86

May 28, 1934 – June 9, 2020

Lakewood, Colo.

Roy Kraft, 86, passed away on June 9, 2020. He was born to David and Emma (Schneider) Kraft at home. The farm was in Wilcox township near Ransom, Kan. The family farm is where he learned his hard work ethics and enjoyed life long relationships with his three brothers and sister.

On Sept. 13, 1953, Roy and Joyce Young of Ness City, Kan., eloped to Clayton, N.Mex. They started their life journey together and were blessed with two children, Susan and Steve. This union would last almost 67 years.

In Kansas, Roy had a variety of jobs he enjoyed but his true passion was over the road truck driving. He took great pride in the cleanliness and continued maintenance of his trucks.

1973 was a big year for the family because they moved to Colorado where Roy found employment at Henderson Mine. After several years, he decided to go back to his true calling of being an owner-operator truck driver.

Roy enjoyed several things in life. Some of his favorites were camping and fishing in the mountains, motorcycle trail riding and vintage John Deere tracker pulls. Roy also loved to go polka dancing and getting together with family and friends. After he retired he would walk for exercise and listen to polka music to keep his step lively. Most of all he loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had many nieces and nephews he doted on.

No matter who you speak to about Roy, they always say he was a straight shooting, hard-working man with a heart of gold.

Roy is survived by his wife, Joyce; brothers, LaVern (Irene) Kraft, Sugar City, Colo., Richard (Terrie) Kraft, Green River, Wyo., and sister Wilma O’Krakel, Wichita, Kan.; brother-in-law William McCulley, Great Bend, Kan.; children Susan (Steve Puleo) Kraft of Denver, Colo., Steve (Bobbi) Kraft, Morrison, Colo.; grandchildren Justin (Jennifer) Kraft, Arvada, Colo., Casey (Lindsey) Kraft, Gypsum, Colo., Brooke (Renzo Pacheco) Kraft-Puleo, Denver, Colo., Kim (Mike) Mossman, Eatonville, Wash.; great grandchildren Paisley and Anika Kraft, Brody Chavez, Jaxon and Jacob Kraft and Christopher Mossman.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents and in-law Gaston and Rosie Young; brother, Everett and sister-in-law Doris Kraft; brothers-in-laws Bob Krug and Don O’Krakel; sisters-in-law Phyllis McCulley and Margaret Krug, and grandson Ross Kraft.

Roy has been cremated. No service is planned per his request. His ashes will be scattered at a later time.