The Fence Post obituary; Harold Walker

Harold Walker, 73

Jan. 3, 1945 – Nov. 15, 2018

La Salle, Colo.

Harold Walker, 73, of La Salle, passed away Nov. 15, 2018, in Eaton, Colo. Harold was born in Greeley, Colo., on Jan. 3, 1945, to Rose Marie (Ginther) and George C. Walker. He and his family raised vegetables on their acreage in Evans, Colo. Later the family farmed east of La Salle and then west of Eaton. In 1964 Harold married Janell Ray.

Harold drove a semi-truck for Monfort Feedlot until 1973, when he began picking up milk for Welco Milk Lines in Evans. Later, Harold drove his leased semi for Mountain Empire Dairymen's Association, which then became WDCI. They later changed their name to Dairy Farmers of America. After hauling milk for 30 years he retired and needed a change. His interests lead him to hauling hay with his semi and his tires never stopped turning.

He enjoyed visiting with the farmers who's hay he was hauling and delivering the hay to the dairies he used to haul milk for and some new ones. He met lots of new people and good friends by helping each other haul hay. When Harold wasn't in a truck you could find him in the mountains fishing or crop surveying. He loved to drive around in his pick-up or on nice days his classic cars. Many times he had his dog in the back of the pickup and would stop to visit in the yard, or find you setting water along the road. He enjoyed talking to neighbors, friends and family.

Harold is survived by his wife, Janell; a daughter, Kimberly (Brian) Loper of La Salle; a son, Kevin (Kelly) Walker of La Salle; granddaughter, Jordan Loper of La Salle; grandsons, Jeremy Walker, Adam Walker, Jarrod Loper and Braxsten Walker all of La Salle; brother, Robert (Dixie) Walker of La Salle; sisters, Alice Krieger of Greeley, Donna Shope of Roswell, N.M. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, George; younger sister, Irene; and his first-born son, Vernon Bruce Walker.

Visitation was Nov. 20, 2018, at Stoddard Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life was Nov. 21, 2018, at Stoddard Funeral Home. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens.