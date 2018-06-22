The Fence Post obituary: Harry Schlagel

Harry Schlagel, 94

Aug. 30, 1923 – May 31, 2018

Longmont, Colo.

Harry Schlagel, 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Longmont, on May 31, 2018.

Harry was born to Peter and Sophie (Wagner) Schlagel on Aug. 30, 1923, in Longmont. Harry's parents were German immigrants from Russia, and settled in Longmont in 1908. Harry was the second youngest of 10 children and attended Nelson School. In May 1936, Harry graduated from the eighth grade. After graduation, Harry helped care for his mother, sisters and began farming.

In August 1952, Harry married Betty (Spomer) in Raton, N.M. After marriage, Harry purchased a farm east of Longmont, where he and Betty continued to farm and raise four sons. Throughout their 65 years of marriage, Harry and Betty were able to travel to different countries and see many historical sites throughout the United States.

Harry was passionate about being a farmer as he considered himself a caretaker of the land. Throughout his farming career, Harry received several awards for his conservation and farming practices. After he retired from farming, he enjoyed watching his sons and grandson continue this tradition.

Beyond farming the most important part of Harry's life was his faith and family. His strong faith led him through life making him both a great husband and father. He was very proud of his four boys and would do anything for them. He was an active member of the Christ Congregation Church and Longs Peak United Methodist Church. Harry enjoyed singing in the choir and listening to gospel music.

Harry is survived by his wife, Betty; their four sons, John (Joan), Paul (Vicki), Keith (Sue) and Bruce (Jennifer). Harry has seven grandchildren, Scott (Kayla) Schlagel, Kristyn Nassif, Sarah Nassif, Amy (Dusty) Bakker, Brad Schlagel, Anna and Cate Schlagel. Harry and Betty are expecting the first great-granddaughter to arrive in July 2018 and a second great-grandchild in December. Harry is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and five sisters.

A memorial service was held in Harry's honor on June 13 at Longs Peak United Methodist Church in Longmont. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate on Harry's behalf to your charity or organization of choice. Cremation was entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.