The Fence Post obituary: Hazel Jean Stone

Hazel Jean Stone, 97

Oct. 17, 1922 – April 23, 2020

Simla, Colo.

Hazel Jean Stone passed away at the age of 97 on April 23, 2020, while residing in the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Simla, Colo. The beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend will be greatly missed.

Jean, as she was known to family and friends, was the oldest daughter of Anna (Hanson) and Lawrence Walker. She was born at home in the Amy Community located in south central Lincoln County on Oct. 17, 1922. Jean liked to tell the story about the snowy night she was born. As her mother was nearing the time to give birth, Jean’s father had to travel 3 miles across the pasture on horseback to get the midwife, Mrs. Lundquist, and bring her to assist with the delivery.

Because the Walker School, where Jean attended class for the first eight years, was just across the road, she could never complain about walking barefoot uphill in the snow. However, in order to attend high school Jean’s father would drive his children to Hugo, Colo., each Sunday evening where they stayed with a family for the week. After school on Friday, he would return to take them home for the weekend. Cliff, Jean, and Helen paid for their stay and education by cleaning the school. After four years of living away from home during the week, Jean graduated from Hugo High School as a member of the class of 1940. Due to a teacher shortage in rural Colorado, Jean taught at the Walker School for two years right after graduation.

On April 20, 1946, Jean married Cecil Stone. They began their life together near Karval, Colo. While Cecil ranched Jean was a stay-at-home wife and mother — selling fresh eggs and Avon cosmetics to help where she could. Jean was an active member of the Willing Workers Club, and she and Cecil belonged to an area Supper Club. In 1965, the family moved to Limon, Colo., where Jean, overtime, worked at Vermillion’s Building Supply, the Midwest Country Inn and Hoffman’s Drug Store. Jean and Cecil were married until his passing in 1995.

Family was everything to Jean. She adored her four children and held a special place in her heart for numerous nieces, nephews and family members. She made it her mission to attend each of her children’s school and sporting events. Jean was known for keeping score at games on small pieces of paper or in her own score books. Because Jean was part of a generation that kept everything, those “official” records of games and events exist to this day. In addition, she meticulously placed all newspaper articles, game programs, pictures and other treasures and memorabilia in scrapbooks for her children. Jean continued to attend Limon sporting events long after her children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren had graduated. Because of her dedication to Limon sports, in the fall of 2007 Jean was made an honorary member of the L Club.

From the early years and well into her time in Limon, gardening and cooking played large roles in Jean’s life. She took pride in cooking fried chicken and other wonderful meals for her family — including much of the produce she raised. Dinners weren’t complete without a large bowl of green beans, slices of tomatoes and cucumbers, and other wonderful treats that were lovingly served. Each fall, Jean looked forward to taking some of her produce — along with family favorites such as angel food cake, bread and pies to the Lincoln County Fair. She beamed while showing family and friends the ribbons she won and the cash prize that accompanied each ribbon.

As much as Jean enjoyed watching her children participate in school and sporting events, she seemed to bring an extra measure of love and enthusiasm when watching her grandchildren. She traveled extensively to be among the spectators cheering loudly as touchdowns, baskets and points were scored. She was frequently in the audience at plays and choir performances, and anything else that gave her a chance to cheer on and spend time with those she loved.

Jean is survived by her four children: Carol Stone, Don (Bettie) Stone, Dennis (Kathy) Stone, and Dale (Cindy) Stone; her six grandchildren: Tom Stone, Jake (Andrea) Stone, Dulcie (Kyle) Payne, Adam (Anna) Stone, Sara (Jose) Mendez, and Joe Stone; six great-grandchildren: Jace Stone, Lyla and Jessa Payne, Luke and Ava Stone, and Brooke Mendez, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, baby brother Floyd, husband Cecil, brother and sister-in-law Clifford and Lillian Walker, sister and brother-in-law Helen and Quentin Kravig, and two great-grandsons Carter and Kaysen Stone.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jean’s caregivers at Carla’s Cluster Care in Limon and the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Simla, Colo.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. A brief graveside service and internment took place at the Bucklen Cemetery in Karval on April 27. Memorial gifts may be made to your favorite personal charity in Jean Stone’s name.