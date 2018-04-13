The Fence Post obituary: Hazel “Maxine” Lorenzini

Hazel "Maxine" Lorenzini, 88

March 19, 1930 – March 25, 2018

Weldona, Colo.

Maxine Lorenzini passed away March 25, 2018. She was the oldest of three children to Marie and Lee Barker.

She married Sonny Lorenzini on Oct. 3, 1948, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Weldona. They had four sons: Jim, Larry, Louie and Rick. Maxine and Sonny were life-long farmers and ranchers.

Maxine was known for her big heart, whether that was inviting others in for coffee, cooking big evening dinners during beet season or bringing lunch to the field for everyone during harvest. She had a Christmas Eve tradition like no other — hundreds of people over the years have been invited to her house to celebrate. This year was the 69th straight year she hosted Christmas Eve.

She was a life-long member of the St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Maxine helped put on huge ravioli dinners for hundreds in the valley, keeping the tradition going for many years. She was a lifetime supporter of Weldon Valley School, 4-H leader and active member of the Republican party. She was on the original board of directors to start Morgan Community College and on the Morgan County Centennial Mental Health Center board of directors.

She liked going to grandkids and great-grandkids sporting events and was always up for a gambling trip..

She is survived by her four sons, Jim and Lula of Brush, Larry and Kathy, Louie, and Rick and Vivianne, all of Weldona; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jamey and Monica Lorenzini, Alyssa, Kayden and Jayce of Fort Morgan; Jason and Briana Lorenzini, Blakely of Burlington; Lori and Zale Hughes, Taylor, Baylee and Riley of Greeley; Mandi and Matt Keating, Kaybree, Kaytlyn, Kyra and Keian of Fort Morgan; Chad and Katie Lorenzini, Americo, Tenleigh and Axel of Weldona; Joe Lorenzini of Denver and Missey and Nick Trim and Ryen and Loren of Severance; her brother Jerry and Diane Barker of Big Horn Wyo.; sister-in-law Diane Barker of Weldona.

A Rosary Vigil was held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Weldona on April 9 and the funeral was at St. Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan on April 10.

Memorial donations may be made in Maxine's name to St. Francis of Assisi Church in Weldona in care of Heer Mortuary, 225 E. Platte Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701.