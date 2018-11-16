The Fence Post obituary: Helen Burbach

Helen Burbach, 93

March 29, 1925 – Nov. 12, 2018

Grover, Colo.

Helen Burbach, 93, of Grover,passed away Nov. 12, 2018, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyo. She was born March 29, 1925, in Briggsdale, Colo. Helen married Robert Burbach on Nov. 30, 1942, in Kimball, Neb. Together they farmed and ranched in Colorado.

Helen was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother and friend with a large extended family whom she loved and they loved her very much. She took great pride in her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She never missed a birthday party, reunion or family gathering as long as she was able.

While farming and ranching for many years beside her husband and son, she drove a tractor and trucks. After Robert's death in 1998, she continued running the cattle ranch alongside her son Lucky.

Helen was proud of her family's over 100-year-old homestead she called the "Home Place," where she was born and grew up.

She had many special interests including gardening and cooking from scratch. She even ground the wheat she raised to make the bread. Additionally, she enjoyed sewing, being a Mary-Kay Consultant for 30 years and attending the annual Grover rodeo.

Helen is survived by two children, Alveena "Diane" Ponce of Denver and Lucky (Patricia) Burbach of Carpenter, Wyo.; Six grandchildren, Lisa (Brad) Ayers; Michelle Lohmar; Melissa (Vincent) Barber; Michael (Kristin) Lohmar; Monica (Jef) Lohmar and Shane Ponce; three great-grandchildren, Megan Nicholson, Ryan Nicholson and Jayme (Yan) Raichart; two great-great-grandchildren, Olivia Raichart and Emmerson Raichart and Helen's sister-in-law Mary (Alvin) Wonenberg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Burbach; parents, Martin and Anna Wonenberg; her siblings, Erna (George) Sauer; Emma (George) Neff; Mariam (Cedric) Hallock; Edward (Norma) Wonenberg; Herman (Anita) Wonenberg; Wilhelm (Joan) Wonenberg and Alvin Wonenberg.

Services with reception following was held Monday at the First Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th Street, Cheyenne Wyo. Internment was at Grover Cemetery.

Helen was a member of the Hereford, Colo., Church. Contributions can be made to PO Box 36, C/O Carol Updycke, Grover, CO 80729. Condolences to http://www.wrcfuneral.com.