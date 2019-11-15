The Fence Post obituary: Helen Margaret Cass

Helen Margaret Cass, 101

April 16, 1918 -Nov. 9, 2019

Greeley, Colo.

Helen Margaret Cass, 101, of Greeley, Colo., formerly of Briggsdale, passed away Nov. 9, 2019, at Grace Pointe. She was born April 16, 1918, in Briggsdale to John and Ruby (Runyon) O’Toole.

Helen graduated from Mount Saint Gertrude’s Academy in Boulder. On June 14, 1938, she married Wayne Nolen Cass and they made their home in Briggsdale on the land that their families homesteaded.

Helen worked as a secretary for the National Forest Service for 20 years before retiring. They enjoyed fishing, camping, gambling and playing cards. She was a member of the Dirty Dozen in Briggsdale and pinochle clubs in Briggsdale and New Raymer.

Thankful to have shared her life include her children, Janice Waymire of Fort Collins, Jerry (Helen R.) Cass of Briggsdale and Tom Cass of Greeley; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne and a son, Danny.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to “Briggsdale Fire Department” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.