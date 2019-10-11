The Fence Post obituary: Helen Nadine Martin

Helen Nadine Martin, 86

May 15, 1933 – Oct. 3, 2019

White Rock, Colo.

Helen Nadine Martin passed from this life into eternal life on Oct. 3, 2019, at the Crowley County Nursing Center in Ordway, Colo.

Nadine was born May 15, 1933, to Herbert and Tressie (Deeter) Knowlton, at home in White Rock, Colo. She attended White Rock School, across the road from her childhood home, through the fourth grade. For fifth grade she lived in Trinchera with her teacher Mrs. Hall and daughter Patsy Hall and attended school there. For sixth through eighth grades she again attended White Rock. Her first year of high school was in Fowler, but she got sick and missed a lot of school, and with transportation to school an issue she quit school that year. The next year her dad had a job in La Junta, Colo., so they got a place to live in La Junta and she attended La Junta High School. Her sophomore year of high school the White Rock school had closed and they were running a bus to Fowler, so she changed to Fowler High School. She graduated from Fowler High School in 1952 and was co-salutatorian of the graduating class. She then attended three years of college in Greeley, Colo.

On Aug. 20, 1955, she married Cletus J. Martin in La Veta, Colo. That fall she student taught third grade at Edison, north of Boone, for the 1955-56 school year.

On Jan. 5, 1957, the first of five children was born, a son, Kenneth. Next came a baby girl, Audrey, followed by another boy, Warren, another girl, Jeanie and last of all, a girl, Judy, in 1973. She spent almost all of her adult years as a mother, homemaker, and ranch wife — 18 of those years on the Red Top Ranch southwest of Fowler, Colo., followed by a move in 1986 back to the home she was born in at White Rock. She was a longtime member of the White Rock Friends Club and the Fowler Historical Society. Nadine attended Country Bible Church at White Rock and was baptized there in obedience to the Lord as an outward sign of inward faith in Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord. She loved gardening, animals, cooking, laughing and spending time with family. In August of 2017, failing health forced a move from her beloved White Rock home to the nursing home in Ordway.

A memorial service was held on Oct. 12, 2019, at the Fowler United Methodist Church, Fowler, Colo.