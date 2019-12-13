The Fence Post obituary: Helena Anna Carolena Nelson Burchett

Helena Anna Carolena Nelson Burchett, 106

Aug. 11, 1913 – Nov. 21, 2019

Padroni, Colo.

Helena Anna Carolena Nelson Burchett, 106, of Padroni, Colo., passed away on Nov. 21, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. A private family graveside service was held at Home of Peace cemetery in Grover, Colo.

Helena was born Aug. 11, 1913, at Turkey Creek Ranch, Colorado, to John E. and Carolena (Pearson) Nelson. Helen attended schools at Grout and Hudson and graduated from Evergreen High School. She married Don A. Burchett on July 16, 1940, in Cheyenne, Wyo., at the courthouse. The couple made their home in Evergreen for many years and moved to the West Plains in 1985. Helen enjoyed working on the family ranch and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Don in 1995.

Helen is survived by her four daughters, Lynn Rogers and husband Dick, Barbara Wolf and husband Chuck, Sherry Wolf and Brenda McNamera and husband Patrick; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.