The Fence Post obituary: Henry Clifford “Bud” Pavlik

Henry Clifford “Bud” Pavlik, 92

Dec. 2, 1927 – March 7, 2020

Valentine, Neb.

Henry Clifford “Bud” Pavlik, 92, of Valentine, Neb., passed away March 7, 2020, at the Cherry County Hospital in Valentine.

Henry Clifford, known to all as Bud, was born on Dec. 2, 1927, the second child to Henry William and Ruth (Robertson) Pavlik. He attended school in South Dakota and later at Crookston, Neb. Bud entered the United States Army on May 11, 1946, and served during WWII and was honorably discharged on May 25, 1947. Bud then returned home to Spring Creek, S.D.

Bud was united in marriage to Catherine Mae Havemann on Feb. 20, 1954, and to this union a daughter, Tamara Lea, was born on June 11, 1968. In 1969, they moved from South Dakota to their ranch south of Kilgore, Neb., where he continued to ranch up until they moved to Valentine about six years ago. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed shooting blue rock and never met a stranger. His dream was always to own a piece of land he could not walk across before breakfast and enjoy all of the wildlife that nature has to offer.

Bud is survived by his wife of 66 years, Catherine Pavlik of Valentine; one daughter, Tammie and husband Jason Huenink of Lincoln; two granddaughters, Jennifer and husband Jonathan Cropsey of Malcom, Neb., and Jessica Huenink of Lincoln; two great-grandsons, Jacob and Joshua Cropsey; two sisters, Helen Boyer of North Platte and Anna and husband Jerry Turgeon of Omaha; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Eleanor, Viola and Bonnie; and one brother, Robert.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Berean Church Building Fund.

Funeral services were held on March 15, 2020, at the Berean Church in Valentine with Pastor Scott McClellen officiating. Interment followed in Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine with military honors.

Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine assisted the family with arrangements.