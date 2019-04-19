The Fence Post obituary: Henry Fritz Kohlhoff

Henry Fritz Kohlhoff, 90

Aug. 20, 1928 – April 10, 2019

Eaton, Colo.

Henry Fritz Kohlhoff, 90, of Eaton, Colo., passed away on April 10, 2019, in Greeley, Colo. He was born to Adolf and Sophia (Hillmann) Kohlhoff on Aug. 20, 1928, in Warpe, Germany.

He brought his wife Erna, (now deceased) and two sons to the United States in November 1954. He worked as a farmer and raised cattle in Nunn, Colo., and worked winters at Great Western Sugar in Eaton.

Henry and Erna built a life together of farming, cattle and raising their family for 44 years, since coming to this country. They enjoyed a full life of church, family and a Sunday drive through the wheat fields. He mourned the loss of their young son, Herbie, but went on to enjoy life and hard times with work ethic and humor instilled in him and as a young boy. As a young man he enjoyed playing soccer with his brothers, Karl and Adolf.

After his Erna's passing in 1998, Henry married long time church friend Juanita Jimenez.

Henry loved the farm life and being a farmer. He loved raising calves and beef cattle. He enjoyed his visits at the coffee shops and Saturday breakfasts with family and friends. In his younger days, he loved ice fishing and playing Doppelkepf card games with family here and in Germany. Henry and Juanita made many wonderful visits to Germany enjoying the family and friends there.

Henry is survived by his wife, Juanita; four children, Walter (Debbie) Kohlhoff, Siegfried (Pam) Kohlhoff, Lore (Joe) Wright, Anne (James) Dilka, and stepdaughters, Michele Collins and Chrissy (Klint) Krause; seven grandchildren, four step grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren; siblings, Sophia Tomforde and Ursula Langguth.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Herbert Henry Kohlhoff; grandchild, Raymond Henry Kohlhoff; siblings, Walter Kohlhoff, Karl Kohlhoff, Adolf Kohlhoff, Wolfgang Kohlhoff, Hilde Anton, Erika Raschke, Aenne Milpetz and Lotte Schmaker.

Memorial contributions may be made to "Faith Lutheran Church" in Eaton, in care of Adamson Life Celebration, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634.

Funeral was held on April 15, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 36980 CR 37 in Eaton. Interment was at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3400 W. 28th St. in Greeley.

To leave condolences for Henry's family, wwwAdamsonCares.com.