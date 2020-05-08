The Fence Post obituary: Henry Sherman Mauck

Henry Sherman Mauck, 89

Feb. 2, 1931 – April 28, 2020

Brush, Colo.

Henry Sherman Mauck, 89, was born Feb. 2, 1931, in Reno County, Kansas, to Phillip A. and Bessie Fern (Holmes) Mauck and departed this life April 28, 2020, in Brush, Colo., from complications related to Parkinson’s and coronavirus. There are no planned services at this time. Love Funeral Home, Limon, Colo., is handling arrangements.

Henry grew up on the family farm near Lerado, Kan., where he completed high school. He attended Sterling College, Sterling, Kan., for one year before entering the U.S. Army. Upon his discharge, he moved from Kansas with his mother and sister Phyllis Mae to a farm southeast of Matheson, Colo. There he met and married Esther Nicks, a union that would last 57 years until Esther’s death in 2013. To this union was born five children, Johnny Lee, who died in infancy, twin daughters Janet and Joan, daughter Susan, and son Henry Sherman Jr.

Besides being a farmer and rancher until 1978, Henry was a partner in a ready-mix concrete company until he became a full-time rural letter carrier, a career that would see him relocate from Matheson to Longmont, then eventually to Strasburg, where he retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1995 after 31 years as a rural carrier. Henry was especially proud of the awards he received for safe driving during his tenure as a mail carrier. He was also proud of having served on the Big Sandy School District Board of Education and was the bookkeeper for the Double El Soil Conservation District in Simla, Colo., for a number of years.

Henry resided in Strasburg until he entered assisted living in Limon. At the time of his death he was a resident of a care facility in Brush.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with friends and family. His annual elk hunting trip was looked forward to for over 30 years. He was a devoted grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Henry’s sense of humor was widely known among family and friends and he could be counted on for seeing the humorous side of most situations. He was a handyman and could fix or improvise almost anything.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Esther, infant son Johnny, daughter Joan Bostic, grandson Evan Mauck, sisters Marjorie McKinney and Phyllis Mae Mauck, brother Kenton, sister-in-law Argyle Mauck, and brothers-in-law Bob McKinney, Arlen Treaster and Glen Applegate. He is survived by daughter Janet (James) Nienhuser, Limon, daughter Susan (Darrell) Conway, Elba, Neb., son Sherman (Jodi), Merino, Colo., son-in-law Rick Bostic, Canon City; brother Kenneth, Limon, sisters Melba Treaster and Elaine Applegate, Fort Collins, sister-in-law Christine Mauck, Colorado Springs; sisters-in-law Irene (Harold) Dole and Juanita (Bill) Gordon and brother-in-law Delbert (Nancy) Nicks; grandchildren Nunzy (Tom) Koperski, Renae (Ryan) Lewandowski, Nicholas (Kelly) Olesen, April Rapp, Samantha (Tom) Holt, Jason Rapp, Jared Mauck, Janice (Isaac) Roberts, and Jessie Nienhuser; nine great-grandchildren (plus one on the way); 19 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Davis Phinney Foundation (davisphinneyfoundation.org), Lousville, Colo., for Parkinson’s research or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).