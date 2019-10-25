The Fence Post obituary: Herman Huwa

Herman Huwa, 93

Oct. 24, 1925 – Oct. 22, 2019

Prospect Valley, Colo.

Herman Huwa of Prospect Valley, Colo., passed away at his home on Oct. 22, 2019, at the age of 93. A celebration of life service was held at Fourway Baptist Church, 9966 Co Rd 41, Fort Lupton, CO 80621, on Oct. 25, 2019. Luncheon reception followed in the fellowship hall.

Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3400 W 28th St., Greeley, CO 80634.

Herman was the sixth of 11 children born to Germans from Russian immigrants Fred and Charlotte (Arndt) Huwa on Oct. 24, 1925, in Portland, Ore. The family moved to Johnstown, Colo., shortly after Herman’s birth, where they were engaged in farming. In 1940, the family moved to Prospect Valley where they continued to farm.

Herman attended Prospect Valley school where he lettered in basketball and was a member of the 1944 Platte Valley East Division Basketball Championship team. He graduated in 1944. On Nov., 15, 1944, he married his high school sweetheart, Anna Zimbelman. Herman was drafted in January 1945 into the U.S. Army. After basic training at Camp Fannin, in Tyler, Texas, he was shipped to the Philippines as a replacement soldier for the Pacific Theater. After Japan surrendered in August 1945 he was part of the Occupying Forces in Kobe, Japan, where he served as a staff sergeant in the military police. Herman was discharged in July 1946 and returned to Prospect Valley to his wife Anna and daughter who was born while he was overseas. He lived and farmed in Prospect Valley until his death.

He was a devoted and faithful member of Prospect Community Church where he was on the church board and taught Sunday School for many years. Herman’s Christian faith was expressed daily in his words and actions. He was also a multiple recipient of the Top 10 Sugar Beet Growers and a member of Farmers Grain and Bean and the Colorado Wheat Growers Association.

In September, 2013, Herman was privileged to be part of the Northern Colorado Honor Flight, a program which took WWII veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials dedicated to them. He considered this one of the greatest honors and experiences of his life.

Herman enjoyed sports of all kinds and attended various activities from sporting events to music performances all of his life supporting his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He and his wife also enjoyed traveling and were able to go to Germany to meet family members they never knew before.

He was also the star of the Huwa family TV reality show Cash Cowboys.

Herman was preceded in death by his beloved wife and companion Anna Huwa in December 2003.

He is survived by his three children, Doris Ann Schlidt, Janet (Dale) Mock and Richard (Patty), eight grandchildren and spouses and 22 great-grandchildren as well as his sister, Martha Huwa of Denver, who is his only remaining sibling.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Herman’s name to Prospect Community Church, 33374 State Hwy 52, Keenesburg, CO 80643.

