The Fence Post obituary: Hershel L. Spencer

Hershel L. Spencer, 91

Dec. 6, 1927 – May 25, 2019

Brighton, Colo.

Hershel L. Spencer passed away peacefully at Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton, Colo., on May 25, 2019. He was 91.

He was born on Dec. 6, 1927, to Carl and Iona Spencer of Sherman, Okla. He was the fourth of six children, having four brothers and a sister.

Hershel attended country school and then graduated from eighth grade at the school house in Waynoka, Okla. At 18, he was drafted into the Army. He was with the 5th Cavalry, serving in the occupational forces in Japan. Shortly after Hershel left for the Army, his family moved to Arriba, Colo., in 1946. Upon being discharged from the Army, Hershel joined his family on the farming and ranching operation outside of Arriba. It was there that he met his one true love, Arlene Phillips. They were married for 68 years.

Hershel began his working career at J and J Electric in Brush, Colo. Still working for J and J, he was transferred to Kingman, Ariz., where he and Arlene were married on Aug. 5, 1950. Completing the project in Kingman, Hershel and Arlene moved to Denver, where Hershel began a 35 year career at Sigman Meats and started a family with Arlene.

Hershel retired in 1990 and his lifelong love of farming and ranching called him back to the country. He and Arlene purchased a farm in Merino, Colo., northeast of Denver. When his son Gary and his family moved to a farm south of Hudson in 1997, Hershel and Arlene decided to join them. Nothing was more important to Hershel than his family. Moving closer to son Gary, his wife Cheryl, and especially his granddaughter Amy was a dream come true.

Hershel was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed camping in the mountains as well as Bonny Reservoir in the eastern Colorado plains. His travels took him to Alaska, Canada (many times) and many trips to Branson, Mo. Hershel was a huge sports fan, liking all sports. He was also known to have a pretty good game of pool.

Hershel will always be remembered as a happy man with an infectious smile. He was the first one to step in and help a friend or family member. He was always fair and honest, kind and caring, and had a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by the ones he leaves behind and warmly greeted by those that have gone before.

Hershel is survived by his wife Arlene and son Gary (Cheryl) Spencer of Hudson, Colo., granddaughter Amy (Tommy) Siegman and great- grandsons Spencer, Wesley and Edward Siegman of Brighton, Colo., brothers Virgil (Jenell) Spencer of Delta, Colo., and Harlan (Louann) Spencer of Fruita, Colo., sisters-in-law Wilma Mosher, Hugo, Colo., and Dorothy Craven, Sterling, Colo., numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Leonard (Audrey) Spencer and Lloyd (Billy Ruth) Spencer, his sister Geraldine (Dick) Howeth, his sister-in-law Shirley (Pat) Cunningham, brothers-in-law Shorty Craven and Don Mosher.

The services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Olinger Highland Mortuary Chapel located at 10201 Grant St. in Thornton, Colo. Visitation begins at 12:30 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. A committal service, with military honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard, will occur at the Olinger Highland Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Please join the family and friends for coffee and sandwiches following the committal service in the Long’s Peak reception room.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the American Kidney Fund or the National Kidney Foundation.