The Fence Post obituary: Inez Lucille Stamm

Inez Lucille Stamm, 90

April 2, 1927 – Jan. 21, 2018

Benkelman, Neb.

Inez Lucille (David) Stamm was born to George and Rubie (Mears) David, on April 2, 1927, at her parents' home located 10 miles north of McDonald, Kan. She was the fifth of six children, the youngest daughter, and the last surviving sibling at the time of her death. She passed away on Jan. 21, 2018, at the Dundy County Hospital in Benkelman, Neb., at the age of 90 years, 9 months, and 19 days.

Inez started school at Walnut Grove. She attended the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades at West White Eagle after her parents bought the Stevens place in 1938.

In 1941 she started high school in Bird City, Kan., living in a basement apartment with two other girls. She graduated with the class of 1945 as salutatorian with a scholarship to business school in Denver.

Eugene Merle Stamm and Inez were married on March 21, 1948, at the Evergreen United Evangelical Church located north of Bird City. They made their home northwest of Benkelman in the little four-room house on the Stamm family farm. To this union five daughters were born.

In 1956 Gene's parents moved into Benkelman and Gene and Inez moved into Zella's "new house" on the farm. This is where they lived the rest of their married life; raising girls, corn, Hereford cattle, and horses.

Inez spent numerous days and miles traveling with her husband and family attending rodeos. Many Sundays she spent cooking and entertaining friends and their families while the husbands and kids practiced roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing. After their retirement from rodeos Inez and Gene started raising quarter horses for racing and continued racking up the miles to attend race meets around the country where they acquired many friends in the horse racing circuit.

After Gene passed away in 2003, she stayed on the farm and was involved in the farming operations. She was always up for a road trip with family or friends. She stayed involved with the farming operations until she purchased a house in Benkelman, remodeled it, and moved to town in 2006.

After recovery from a serious illness, she moved into one of the K.C. Stout Assisted Living apartments Dec. 17, 2010. She enjoyed the activities with other residents, especially playing cards and Bingo. She spent many an hour reading Louis Lamoure books and watching John Wayne movies.

She was preceded in death by her husband, an infant daughter, her parents, five brothers and sisters and two infant grandsons, Justin Bradney and Tyler Hayward.

She is survived by her four daughters, Phyllis (Stan) Jones, Jackie (Jay) Fanning and Betty (David) Bradney, all of Benkelman, and Martha (Casey) Hayward of Dike, Texas. Eight grandchildren, Shawn (Julie) Jones of Benkelman, Stacy (Mardell) Duvel of Max, Neb., Jasper (Tara) Fanning of Ogallala, Neb., Josh Fanning and Heather (Troy) Wiese of Benkelman, Shane (Avery) Bradney of Parks, Neb., Buster (Jurnee) Hayward of Como, Texas, and Brooke Hayward of Sulphur Springs, Texas. Sixteen great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Elmira David of Goodland, Kan.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Jan. 26 at the United Methodist Church of Benkelman. Interment followed at the Benkelman Cemetery.