The Fence Post obituary; Irene (Kieffer) Latham

Irene (Kieffer) Latham, 85

March 7, 1934 – May 4, 2019

Fort Lupton, Colo.

Irene Latham died May 4, 2019, at The Regency in Shawnee, Okla., she was 85. Born March 7, 1934, in Tecumseh, Okla., to Lester Boone (deceased) and Ruth (James) Kieffer (deceased). Irene was the oldest of seven children; Colleen Stover, James (deceased), Patsy (Otho) Montgomery, Floyd (Anona), Charlotte Harrison, and Gary (Beverly), and met the love of her life (her superman) while working at the Hamburger King in Shawnee. She married William Jefferson Latham Jr. (deceased) on Oct. 14, 1953, in Okmulgee, Okla. They had four children William Alan (deceased) Latham (Heather), Janet Sue (Robert) Wiley of Fort Lupton, Jeffrey Lynn Latham (Allison McCoy) of Denver, Barbara Ann (James) Provancal of Aurora; grandchildren Levi Alan Latham, Littleton, Natalie Rose Provancal and Nicholas James Provancal of Aurora, Colo. Irene also worked as a telephone operator, a food bank agency coordinator and in later years discovered her love of education as a substitute teacher in the Brighton and Fort Lupton, Colorado school districts; she loved the children and was fondly known as “Mrs. L.” Irene was involved with 4-H for her children and was always ready to lend a hand with whatever the projects were from electrical, sewing, baking, animal care and showing. She loved the outdoors and the family enjoyed many hiking, camping, fishing and hunting trips throughout Wyoming and Colorado. They also loved to ski and ice skate. She was an animal person, and for her 40th birthday her husband Bill gave her a quarter horse, and not long after another horse followed. She broke both horses for riding all by herself. Along the way through the many chickens, cows, pigs, sheep, ducks, geese, turkeys and peacocks, she whittled it down to just 30 head of cattle which she cared for into her late 70s. She was always good for a kind word and conversation and had many friends that she liked to keep in touch with. She was young at heart and enjoyed being around young people, especially babies. She was often head strong and once she made her mind up on something it was hard to sway her otherwise. A year and a half ago she traveled back to Oklahoma to reacquaint with her siblings as she had moved to Colorado with her husband after they were married. Bill worked for Halliburton and relocated frequently with the company in the ‘50s and ‘60s. Colorado was home again in 1971 living in the Brighton-Fort Lupton area. She loved and was loved and will be greatly missed by all.

A private ceremony will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Fort Lupton.