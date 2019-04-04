The Fence Post obituary: Ivan Artist Enderson

Ivan Artist Enderson, 94

Nov. 1, 1925 – March 18, 2019

Arriba, Colo.

Ivan Artist Enderson was born Nov. 1, 1925, north of Genoa to Matt and Alice (Johnson) Enderson. The family lived several places; Alamena, Kan., the Longmont/Berthoud, Colo., area and finally in Arriba, Colo.

He was a senior in Longmont when he quit school to farm and then joined the Army in October of 1944. He served in the 33rd Division, Luzon Island, Baguio as a scout and was one of the first American troops to land in Japan at Wakayama in September 1945. He was honorably discharged in July of 1946.

He helped build the Snell Grain Elevators in Arriba and Springfield, worked at the Gates Rubber Company and the Denver Livestock Commission Co, where he became head cow salesman. There he met Esther Pauli and they were married March 22, 1952. They had two children, Pauli Ann and Raymond Lynn. After Ivan's father passed away they moved to the family farm north of Arriba in 1957. He was also part of Cottonwood Grazing Association from 1972 until 2018.

Ivan served on the Lincoln County Hospital Board and was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he served as an elder. In 1982, Ivan traveled to Norway where he met nine out of 10 of his first cousins.

Ivan was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Herman, Merle and Raymond Arthur and sister Alice Marie. He is survived by his wife Esther "Pauli", daughter Pauli Ann Jones, son Raymond, grandchildren Andy (Josie) Jones, Zach Jones and Sally (Jim) Diamond and great-grandchildren, Sami and Tucker Jones.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Arriba Fire Department, 42486 Frontage Road, Arriba, CO 80804.