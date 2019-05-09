The Fence Post obituary: J.C. Greene

J.C. Greene, 82

July 23, 1936 – May 3, 2019

Jefferson, Colo.

J.C. Greene went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 3, 2010, after a long and courageous battle with heart disease. He was born July 23, 1936, at Roaring Creek in Avery County, North Carolina. He was the third child and only boy born to Thomas and Ada (Hobson) Greene. His mother passed away when he was 4 years old. When he was 11, his father Tom moved with J.C. and his two older sisters to Colorado to work in the timber, where they lived in a cabin up Deadman Creek near Jefferson, Colo.

J.C. loved the mountains, hunting, fishing and riding his bicycle, and on more than one occasion as a boy rode it all the way to Fairplay. Later in years he loved his four-wheeler. He was an exceptional hunter and left a room full of trophies and memories.

He went to work for Ralph Johnson on Ralph’s ranch in Jefferson when he was 15 years old. What started out as a summer job raking hay turned into a lifetime friendship and job with Ralph who had never married and had no children. J.C. and his family became Ralph’s family. Ranchers, by necessity, have to be able to do many different kinds of work and J.C. learned them all well; everything from machinery and equipment repair, irrigating, plumbing, carpentry and midwifing cows. He was incredibly resourceful, if he didn’t have it he could build it including a horse trailer, calf table, and fully equipped pulling stall in the calving barn, from raw materials. He became a very good hay and cattleman, who always went above and beyond for the care of his animals. He always had a good dog or two and loved them like family.

He was a musician (guitar) and he met his wife of 55 years Frankie (Pasco) playing for dances in South Park.They made a life on a ranch that Ralph has purchased for them to live on and later gifted to the Greene family. They had one son Gerald Allen who died as an infant and a daughter Ginger who ran the ranch side by side with her parents.

Burial will be at Como Cemetery, Como, Colo. A delayed memorial service and pot luck will be held on July 26, 2019, in Jefferson, Colo., more details to follow. Please visit http://www.evergreenmemorialpark.com for more information.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you support the farming and ranching relief effort of your choosing or a gift to a heart association or Alzheimer’s support group.