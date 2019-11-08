The Fence Post obituary: J.D. Bakke

J.D. Bakke, 65,

Feb. 18 1954 – Oct. 20 2019

Parker, Colo.

J.D. Bakke passed away the morning of Oct. 20, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. JD was born in Luverne Minn., Feb. 18, 1954. His parents were Duane and Dorothy Bakke. They moved to Colorado when he was 3 years old. He is survived by his wife, Holly Bakke, son Jace Bakke, daughter Lindsey Bakke and mother, Dorothy Bakke.

JD lived life to the fullest. Whatever he was interested in he learned how to be the best at. Growing up he played football as well as the drums in a band.

He wanted to learn to fly so to build hours, he flew planes with mechanical issues to the maintenance hanger several hours away.

He wanted to learn to scuba dive so he went on to become a master dive instructor, sharing his love of the water with many students and agencies.

He was a member of the Long Riders Stunt group doing stunts for movies involving shooting each other off of buildings and horses. Stemming from this he grew to love fast-draw competitions which he shared in later years with his son.

His love of the Old West showed in everything he did as he truly believed in the cowboy way of life which found him working with Arapahoe county mounted patrol where he met and married Holly. Together they had two children Jace and Lindsey that became his pride and joy. When they arrived, he settled down and started building Legacy Ranch with Holly.

As the kids grew up and became young adults he supported the kids in everything they did. He was incredibly proud of Lindsey’s decision to join the Navy and Jace’s decision to earn his bachelor’s degree in business. His children were what he lived for.

JD was a true Jack of all trades. A man with honor, integrity and subtle yet great humor. He believed that his words held weight and if he said he’d do something he’d make sure he got it done. He loved sharing his knowledge of guns to his friends and family.

While JD lived a full life, he always did so on his own terms, and his death was no different. No matter what he did he always thought of what was best for his family. JD was an amazing husband, father and friend. He will be missed by many.